Ford, Gerald Kent



Gerald Kent Ford, age 47, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023. He was born on September 6, 1975 in Dayton, OH to Dora and Billie Ford. Gerald was a very hard worker and his family was his world. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and spending time with his mother, step-father and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Billie Ford; his brother, Langley Keith Ford; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his brother in-laws, Don Fisher and Randy Watts; his close nephew, Leland Fisher and a few really close friends. He is survived by his mother, Dora (Ricky Ogden) Ford-Ogden; his sons, Shane (Jessica) Ford and Eric Ford; his grandchildren, Lillyana Andrade, Landen Ford and Octavia Ford; his siblings, Sharon (Bob) Huffman, Rhonda Fisher, Bradley (Terri) Ford, Steven Ford and Pamela Watts. He is also survived by his truelove and mother of his sons, Melissa Chappell, numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 11:30am to 1pm with services following, all at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. Gerald will be laid to rest in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com