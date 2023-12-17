Ford, Frances

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Ford, Frances S. "Fran"

age 80, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2023. She was born July 27, 1943 in Cromona, KY to the late Ballard and Loretta Webb. In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dale Ford; sisters Opal and Nannie, and brother Orville. Fran is survived by her daughter, Vonda (Joe) Orlando; stepchildren: Melinda (Rose) Ford, Jennifer (Ron) Kidwell, Anna Marie Beck and Rodney (Marsha) Ford; grandchildren: Michael and Jenna; many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sisters: Larue (Minnie) Kincer, Thelma Shelton and Maggie Kincer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Fran worked at RCA Service Center and Sinclair College for many years, retiring from Sinclair in 2007. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Entombment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. To share a memory of Fran or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Ravencraft, Franklin Delano
2
Martin, Anna
3
Ringleman, William Andrew
4
Reece, Patricia
5
Bidwell, Ruth
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top