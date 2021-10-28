FORD, Erik Eugene
Age 30, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Dayton, passed Monday,
October 18, 2021. Funeral
service 1 pm, Friday, October 29 at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116
Hanover Ave. Visitation 12 noon at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
