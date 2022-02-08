Forcum, James

FORCUM, Jr., James Ralph "Jim"



Age 75, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born November 11, 1946, in Indianapolis,



Indiana, to the late Ralph Forcum and Kathryn Jeanette (Deschler) Forcum.



Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Marilyn Kay (Haase) Forcum; brother, John F. (Christine) Forcum; two sons, Daniel (Nicole) Forcum and David (Darby) Forcum; his beloved grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 1pm until the time of service at 3pm at Newcomer Funeral Home-Northwest Chapel, 7830 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Burial will take place at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.



