Fondong, Robert E.



Robert E. Fondong, age 94, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on September 8, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on March 20, 1930 in Brookville, Indiana the son of William and Rose (Southard) Fondong. He is survived by his daughter, Tina (Michael) Howell; one sister, Shirley (Bill) Knollman; five grandchildren, Randy Gaspar, Shannon (Brian) Habermehl, Jeffery (Jackie) Short, Rachel (Jesse) Funston, and Sean Howell; ten great grandchildren, Griffin Gaspar, Zachary Habermehl, Brayden Habermehl, Alexander Funston, Ella Funston, Clayton Howell, Rhett Howell, McKenzie Short, Alexa Short and Reagan Short; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephew; and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara (Morrison) Fondong; two daughters, Deborah (Donald) Floyd and Patricia (Byron) Proctor; one brother, Merlin Fondong; and two sisters, Bea Roll and Jean Doerr. There will be a visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, September 13, 2024 from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2 PM. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



