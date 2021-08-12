FOLEY, Venius Oraldean



Venius Oraldean Foley of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square on August 9, 2021, one day short of his 92nd birthday.



Venius was born on August 10, 1929, in Alva, KY, to Eva {Engle} and W.A. Foley of Barbourville, KY.



He married Georgia {Mays} on December 10, 1949. She passed away on November 19, 2016.



Venius was a long-term employee of Champion International Papers and retired in 1990. He was an avid fan of major league baseball and college basketball, his favorite teams being the Cincinnati Reds and the



University of Kentucky Wildcats. His favorite pastime, especially in the summer, was maintaining his lawn and enjoying the outdoors.



Venius will be deeply missed by his children Terry (Terry L.) Foley, Barbara (Robert) Magonigle, Tom (Stephanie) Foley; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister Shirley (Don) Yaden.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Georgia Foley, son David Foley, and sister Phyllis Campbell.



Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM on August 13, 2021, with services to follow at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family is requesting that all guests wear a mask

