FOLEY, Michael E.



FOLEY, Michael E., age 71, of Centerville and formerly of Waynesville, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Austin Trace Health and Rehab in Washington Township.



Mike graduated from Waynesville High School, class of '70. He attended Ohio University while majoring in Economics and History and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1974. In 1977, he earned an additional degree from the University of Toledo School of Law. He began his law practice in Waynesville in November of 1977. He maintained his practice until 2021, even working part-time from the assisted living facility when necessary. During his career, he served seven years as the Law Director for the Village of Waynesville and served at the Greene County Prosecutor's Office from 1990 to 2009. In addition, he worked in real estate via land development and rental properties.



He attended St. Augustine Catholic Church in Waynesville for many years and was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption in Springboro in more recent years. In addition, he was a member of the Ohio Bar Association and set Loeb Foundation and served many years as a trustee. Several years ago, the Warren County Bar Association presented an award to Mike for his generosity and support within Warren County.



Known for his unique laugh, Mike was outgoing, generous, independent, and concerned for the well-being of others. From early childhood, he was determined to succeed, regardless of limitations. He loved to talk and often reached out to family and friends on the phone to provide humor and support. He was an avid recumbent trike rider and rode daily. In addition, he was an avid reader and especially enjoyed material on law and politics. He also enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, and classic Westerns. He was incredibly proud of the four Dalmatian dogs he owned throughout his life: Dillie, Genie, Spye, and most recently, Jack, who still lives today. Mike and Leanne, along with Megan during her childhood, traveled extensively. It became a tradition for them to visit Hilton Head regularly. They visited numerous destinations in Europe and traveled to Africa and Asia. Among many things, he will be remembered for his unwavering generosity, both the numerous financial gifts to individuals and organizations, and the concern and support he offered to friends and family over the years.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Leanne, in 2018; his parents, Edmond and Florence Foley; and one brother, Phillip "Joe" Foley. He is survived by his daughter, Megan (Bryan) Schwartzwalder; three grandchildren, Landon, Leena, and Amaya "Lainey"; three brothers, Richard G. (Marlene) Foley, Stephen P. (Shelley) Foley Sr., and Thomas W. (Juli) Foley; and two sisters, Nance E. (Jim) Wagner and Suzanne Smith.



The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM Tuesday, November 28, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Waynesville, followed by a committal service in Miami Cemetery, Corwin. Father Jim Manning will be officiating the services. If desired, contributions in Mike's memory are encouraged to the Miami Cemetery Association and Wayne Local Schools. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.





