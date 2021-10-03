FOLAND, Lawrence Charles "Larry"



Age 87, passed away October 1, 2021, in Kettering, OH. Larry was born November 10, 1933, in Dayton, OH, son of Charles William "Chick" and Helen



Veronica (nee Armbruster) Foland. He graduated from Fairmont High School in 1951 and the University of Cincinnati with an M.E. degree in 1957. Larry was a mechanical engineer with Sheffield, NCR & Eastman Kodak. He is preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife Shirley Ann (nee Bayus) Foland – mother of their 4 children, his brother Terry Lee Foland, sister-in-law Mayme Foland, brother-in-law Donald Bayus, sister-in-law Mary K. Bayus and also his beloved dog Leah. He is survived by his significant other of more than 20 years, Joanne Krueger Sharpe of Santa Barbara, CA; his 4 children - Debbie Sullivan, Linda Mason (Dave), Jeff Foland (Tonya) and Sharon Mader (Ron); his grandchildren - Danny Sullivan (Abi), Kristy Shaw (Josh), Katie Moran (Tomas), Chris Mattice (Meghan) of Las Vegas, NV, Shaunda Schirmer (Jason), Mandi Mattice, Matt Mattice (girlfriend Joya), Tyler Mattice (girlfriend Haley) and Chelsea Reed (Tommy); his great-grandchildren – Nathan Jemison, Shirley Sullivan, Franklin and Gloriana Shaw, Fredmond and Wilbert Moran, Kyla Schirmer, Dominic Mattice and Waylon Reed; sister-in-law Karla Foland; brother John Eldon Foland of Richmond, KY; former sons-in-law Greg Sullivan and Paul Mattice; along with numerous other family members and friends (unless otherwise noted, his surviving family members are all residents of the greater Dayton area). Larry was a sports fan. He had been a loyal Cleveland Browns fan since 1946. He was also a music lover. He was an avid attendee of the Ohio Light Opera in Wooster, OH, and he also enjoyed ushering at the Schuster Center and other venues for many years. His interests included genealogy, traveling and going to lunch with his "lunch bunch". He still enjoyed going for his daily walk – "not bad for an old guy". Friends and family may visit from 11am-1pm on Wednesday, October 6 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Funeral service will begin at 1:00pm. Larry will then be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. If desired, feel free to show your support of his favorite teams (Cleveland Browns, Notre Dame and U.D. Flyers) in honor of Larry. Face masks are strongly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SICSA, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Shriners Children Ohio or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to



