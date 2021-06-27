FOGLE, Larry J.



Larry James Fogle passed away on June 6th, 2021, in Fort Myers Beach, FL, of natural causes. Born on January 23rd, 1937, Larry resided in the Dayton-Tipp City area for most of his life. A highly-skilled



commercial plumber by trade, Larry was a member of the UA Local #162 of Plumbers and



Pipefitters for over 30 years. Highly regarded by his professional colleagues, Larry went on to become a Master Plumber. He semi-retired to Fort Myers Beach, FL, in 1998 but continued to provide plumbing services to his local community well into his seventies. Often the life of the party, Larry was an avid pool player, bowler, and dart thrower. He was also a licensed scuba diver. Larry had a huge love of animals of all kinds and was always bringing stray pets home, including dogs, raccoons, even a skunk. His favorite, though, had to be his beer-drinking squirrel monkey Pepe le Pew. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Wilmer Fogle; his mother, Margaret (Mewhinney) Putterbaugh; his son,



Ronald (Rocky) Fogle; and his beloved wife, Betty (Bell) Fogle. Larry is survived by his brother Harvey Putterbaugh; his sister Mary (Cleophus) Kelley; and his three beautiful daughters: Joetta (Steve) Osborne of Kettering, OH, Mindy Fogle, and Shelly (Jay) Keller of West Milton, OH; grandchildren Jacob (Megan) Hutchinson, Nathan and Natalie Osborn. Larry's three incredibly special great-grandsons include Bruce and twins Johnny and Hank Hutchinson. Larry will be laid to rest in Louisville, KY. A celebration of his life is planned for Tipp City at a later date.

