FOGLE, Joyce "Jo"



Of New Lebanon, OH, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on August 25, 2021, at the age of 80. She is survived by her sons Chris and Brian; sisters Bonnie,



Donna, Nita and Barb; brothers Chuck and Jeff; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard (Dick) Fogle; her parents Hubert and Mary



Marquis; sister Letha Faye and brother Jim. Jo was born on February 7th, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Brookville High School in 1959. She retired from the New



Lebanon school district, was a champion for advancing ADNIV research, and was a longtime member of the New Lebanon United Methodist Church and the Dixie Pathfinders Camping Club. Jo chose to donate her remains for medical research.



Memorial services will be held at New Lebanon United Methodist Church on Sept. 22, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Gary Eubank officiating. A special thanks to the staff at Village at the Greene and Ohio Valley Hospice for the exceptional care they provided. To honor her memory, contributions can be made in Jo's name to: The Mahajan Laboratories, Department of Ophthalmology at https://mahajanlab.stanford.edu/about/make-gift. Condolences may be expressed at:



www.RogersFuneralHomes.com