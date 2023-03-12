Fogarty, Dennis W.



FOGARTY, Dennis Wayne, 66, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on March 5, 2023. He was born on September 21, 1956 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of John F. and E. Pauline (Shay) Fogarty. Dennis was a 1974 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a 1978 graduate of The Ohio State University. He was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA). He started his over 30 year accounting career at ARCO oil company before going to American Electric Power (AEP) where he additionally served as a Certified Internal Auditor. Dennis received a liver transplant in 2004 at the Cleveland Clinic and was forever grateful for the generosity of his donor and for the excellent care and treatment he received from the doctors and staff, especially Dr. Charles Miller, the transplant surgeon. He was thankful to God for the additional years of life he enjoyed as a result of his transplant. Dennis is survived by his ten siblings and their spouses, Mary (Page) McGirr, Ann E. Oroszi, John (Linda) Fogarty, Dan (Kathleen) Fogarty, Tim (Linda) Fogarty, Tom (Susan) Fogarty, Michael Fogarty, Brian (Carolyn) Fogarty, Pat (Lori) Fogarty, and Phil (Becky) Fogarty; 29 nieces and nephews; and 53 great-nieces and nephews. Dennis was known for his love of family and his warm, outgoing manner. He enjoyed big family events and was famous for always sending out birthday greetings on time. He was an intelligent, thoughtful, kind, generous and humble man who was blessed with a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends may call from 4 - 7 pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 910 Lagonda Ave., Springfield, OH 45503, Christ The King Catholic Church, 2777 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43209 or Lifeline of Ohio Organ Procurement, Inc., P.O. Box 632013, Cincinnati, OH 45263, ATTN: Contributions.

