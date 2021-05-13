FLOYD, Geneva Lee



Geneva Lee Floyd, age 83, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born December 12, 1937, in Ruggles, Lewis County, Kentucky.



Geneva was preceded in death by her father: Alonzo Parker; mother: Ollie McGlone Parker-Lewis; husband: William C. Floyd; daughter-in-law: Susan Eldridge; brother: John Martin Parker; sister: Zelma Shamhart and a niece: Monya Henderson.



She is survived by her sons: Larry Eldridge of Powell, OH; Thomas "Mitch" (Brenda) Eldridge of Bellbrook; 4 grandchildren: John Eldridge, Stephanie (Darren) Swank, Joshua (Julie) Eldridge and Zachary (Andrea) Eldridge; 2 great-grandchildren: Briar Rose and Andrew; nieces: Pam (Tim) Korns, Regina (Steve) King; and nephew: Keith (Kim) Carver; as well as numerous other relatives.



Geneva was an excellent country cook, known for her chicken and dumplings. She had been a cook at the Harrodsburg School System. She attended the Emmanuel Baptist Church. Geneva loved children and spending time with her family. She left Kentucky to be closer to her sons and grandchildren during her final years.



Services will be held 11 AM, Monday, May 17th, at First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, with Rev. Andy Spencer officiating. She will be buried with her husband in Martinsville IOOF Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 10 AM until the time of service at the church. Those who wish may leave online condolences to the family at



www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com