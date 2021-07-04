springfield-news-sun logo
FLOWERS, Lavonnie

FLOWERS, Lavonnie

Age 81, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born January 14, 1940, to the late Elmore and Mozell (White) Beckham in

Griffin, GA. She was preceded in death by husband, Lane Flowers; step-daughter, Joyce Edwards; granddaughter,

Jennifer Morris-Greg; 4 brothers, 3 sisters. She is survived by: daughters, Lesha Flowers, Gwendolyn (Quinton) Osborne, Karen (Robert) Lyons, Tamela (Terrance) Collins and step-son Lawrence (Cassandra) Flowers; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Rev. Troy Beckham officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

