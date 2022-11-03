FLOWERS, Josephine

FLOWERS (Patton),



Josephine Haywood



Age 84 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Bickford of Middletown. She was born December 12, 1937, and graduated from Ashland, Kentucky High School in 1955. She married her high school sweetheart, James William Flowers. They had been married 63 years when James passed away in March 2022. Josephine is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. She and James will be entombed at Woodside Mausoleum on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Jerry Minor will be officiating.



