FLORY, Norman

FLORY, Norman L.

Age 92, of Eldorado, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2021. Visitation Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 1 – 5 and 6 – 8 PM and funeral service Monday, November 29, 2021, 10 AM – all at the Prices Creek Meetinghouse (Old German Baptist Brethren Church), 6223 St. Rt. 726 S, Eldorado, OH. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

226 W. Main St

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.gsbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

