Flory, Fred A.



Fred A Flory, 87, of Brookville, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, March 8th, 2024. Fred was born on November 22, 1936 to Charles and Mary (Gibson) Flory. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 47 years, Vicki, his daughter Brenda Wehunt and son Scott Flory. Fred is survived by his daughter Cheryl Benner, sister Wanda Henry and his beloved fiancé of 19 years Cora "Rena" Lowe. He is also survived by his step-daughter Betsy, granddaughters Melissa, Crystal, Rachael, Serena, Alina and Jocelynn, 15 great grandchildren, 1 niece and 2 nephews.Fred retired from Tool and Die and enjoyed his life fishing, woodworking, hunting, playing the piano and traveling to Florida and Tennessee. Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024, 1:00pm at Brookville Church of the Brethren. Fred will be laid to rest at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com