FLORY, Donna

Age 55, of Dayton, passed away on July 31, 2022. She is preceded in death by her sister, Tina Cooper; father, Don Cooper; Grandma Burns. Donna is survived by her husband, Gene Flory; daughter, Alyssa (Bryan) Graham; mother, Eva Null; sister, Cheryl (Wes) Groves; niece, Tiffany Bradley; nephews, Robbie Cooper, Shawn (Mikayla) Cooper; great-niece, Miss Mia and her great-nephews, Chris and Ryan. She was an amazing wife, aunt, sister, daughter and friend. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12pm until 1pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT. A funeral service will take place at 1pm at the funeral home. Donna's final resting place will be in Royal Oak Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at



