Flory, Alvina

Flory (Campbell), Alvina Louise



Alvina Louise (Campbell) Flory, 97, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, went to be with her Lord on February 18, 2024 in the home of her eldest son John (Debi), of Otis, Oregon. Born in Dubois County, Indiana on December 11, 1926 to Frank T. and Zina P. (Lewis) Campbell, Alvina was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, and the love of her life and husband, Laurrell. During their 66 years of marriage, the couple raised six children: John (Debi) of Otis, OR; Brenda (Ralph Beas) of Lancaster, CA; Darrell (Esperanza) of Vacaville, CA; Amy of Springfield, OH; Wesley of Springfield, OH; and Myrna (Brent Hamrick) of Van Wert, OH; all of whom still survive today. She also has 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, whom she cherished dearly. Alvina was the heart of the home, nurturing her loved ones with boundless love and always a table full of delectable meals. Radiating God's love through her smile, Alvina was an active member of Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren.



We, her children, are inviting family and friends to gather with us for a celebration of life service on May 18 at 2pm at the Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren, 6562 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield, OH 45502 followed by fellowship with the family. In lieu of flowers, gifts to honor Alvina's life may be given to Donnels Creek Church.



