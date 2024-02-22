FLORENCE (Johnson), Phyllis A.



FLORENCE, Phyllis A. (Johnson) age 82, of Springboro, formerly of Tipp City, passed away Friday February 16, 2024 surrounded by family. She was born on November 25, 1941 at home in Dayton, OH. to the late Eugene Phillip and Anna Louise (Bader) Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond L Florence Sr.; her daughter Teresa L. (Florence) Zellers; siblings Nancy J. (Johnson) Roush and Frederick E. Johnson. Phyllis is survived by her son Raymond L. and wife Cristie L. Florence Jr. of Vandalia; daughter Doriann D. Florence of Springboro; son in-law Jeffrey W. Zellers; grandchildren Kayleigh (Jeff) Hahn, Kyle Zellers, Katie Zellers (Mat Fischer), Kory Florence (Sarah Mason), and Karson Florence (fiancee' Sarah Lewis); 2 great grandchildren Addison and Larkin Hahn; 4-legged companions Lucy, Kash and Basil; many other loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday 4-7PM February 23, 2024 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton Oh 45415. A Funeral Service will be held 10AM Saturday February 24, 2024 at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Oh. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



