Flinn, E. Thomas

FLINN, Dr. E. Thomas



Dr. E. Thomas Flinn, age 87 of Miamisburg, formerly of Sidney, OH, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America  Ohio Valley Chapter, 9370 Fields Ertel Rd. #498097, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



