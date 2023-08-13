Fletcher, Gary Robert



Age 77 of New Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 unexpectedly after a brief illness. He was born on February 8, 1946 in Meally, KY to his parents, A. Boone & Verna (Ratliff) Fletcher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chad R. Fletcher. Gary is survived by his loving wife of nearly 52 years, Connie S. (McIntosh) Fletcher; 2 daughters, Susan Fletcher, and Saundra (Nathan) Goettemoeller; sister, Carol (David) Hunter, special sister-in-law, Wanda Jordan; grandchildren, Bryce, Briana, and Brynlee Goettemoeller; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary served in the U.S. Airforce from 1966-1970. He then worked at Dayton Tire & Rubber Co. followed by Montgomery County Board of Elections where he retired in 2005. Gary was also a member of the New Lebanon American Legion. Visitation will be held on Sunday evening from 5-7pm and also on Monday from 9:30-10:30am. Funeral service will begin Monday at 10:30am all taking place at Rogers Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Trissel Cemetery. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Miami Valley Hospital who provided extraordinary, compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Church of New Lebanon, 1830 W. Main St., New Lebanon OH 45345. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

