Fletcher, Daisy

Mrs. Daisy L. Fletcher, age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, peacefully departed this life Thursday, August 31, 2023, at her residence. Visitation 9:30 am- 11:30 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10:30 am- 11:30 am. Funeral service begins at 11:30 am. Reverend Eugene Daniels, officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

