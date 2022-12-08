FLEMING, James Edward



James Edward Fleming, 86, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. He was born in Middletown on May 28, 1936, to parents, Voight T. and Catherine (Caskey) Fleming. James worked for Armco Steel Corp, for 37 years, retiring as a Hot Strip Foreman in 1990. James loved his family and will be greatly missed by his children, James Edward "Ed" (Judy) Fleming Jr., Rhonda (Don) Richardson and Michael Fleming; brother, Greg (Michele) Fleming; grandchildren, Andy (Jennifer) Fleming, Samantha (Craig) Carlson, Michelle Fleming and Melyssa Fleming; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn A. (Aldridge) Fleming in 2017; parents; and brothers, Jerry Fleming and Ronnie Fleming. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Wayne Mock officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association/Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

