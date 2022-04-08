FLEMING, Beverly



Beverly Fleming, passed away March 14 in Madison, AL. She was born in Zanesville, OH, March 5, 1936, and was a life-long resident of OH. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Ruth and Grant Orndorff and her husband, Don Fleming. She is survived by her only son, Chip, wife Susan, and grandson, Vitaly. She is



also survived by her sister, Dorothy Jean Summers, husband Don, and Shawn Ramsey, Shane Summers, Shannon Summers, and Sharinne Sears, her nieces and nephew. Beverly enjoyed classical music, history, and was an avid book reader. She was a member of the Miamisburg Chapter of the Adult Reading Roundtable. She was a devoted Christian and lived her life in service to God and others. After graduating with a BS in Education from Ohio University, 1958, she taught developmentally disadvantaged and special needs children for 35 years and was named a Teacher of Distinction. In 1982 she received her Masters from Wright State in order to better serve these children in her community. As a member of Memorial United Methodist Church for over 55 years, she taught Sunday School and served on local and state Mission Boards. She was a member of the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). At the request of the Methodist Church, she taught missions related classes at Ohio Northern. Of all her mission endeavors, she was most proud of her outreach with the "Lost Boys of the Sudan". She was one of the first sponsors of the Buckeye Medical Clinic, set up by two of the "Lost Boys." She raised funds for this Clinic among Methodists at the local, state, and national level. She remained in contact with them until recently. Bridges of Peace, an organization that supports Israel in building relationships between Christians and Jews around the world was also near to her heart. It can only be said of Beverly that "all who came behind her, found her faithful". Family will have a Celebration of Life Service at Memorial United Methodist Church in West Carrollton, Saturday, April 9, with visitation 10:00 and service 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Memorial United Methodist Church, Buckeye Clinic of South Sudan; Bridges of Peace International; or St. Vincent DePaul.

