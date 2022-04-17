FLEENOR, Bernie B.



Age 84, passed away on 1.6.2022. Born 11.28.1937 to William and Margaret Fleenor in Keokee, VA. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson Michael King; siblings Douglas Fleenor, Brenda Sieber; Larry Fleenor; Lowell Fleenor; Silas Fleenor and



Mildred Collins. Survived by his loving wife Carol Fleenor; daughters Sherry Stockstill (Chris); Debra Slusser; grandson Kristopher King (Amanda); great-granddaugthers Melorien and Makayla King; siblings Elizabeth Campbell; Joyce Deaton; Ann Davis; Bill Fleenor (Pat); sister-in-law Sharon Hall; brother-in-law Wayne McBride: numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and close friends. Bernie was know for his quick wit, humor and ability to fix darn near anything. He held numerous jobs including Royal Crest Dairy; Lowe Brothers; Bauer Roofing and Siding and NCR. He retiredas owner of Blacksmith Radiator Shop. Memorial Service to be held at 12 PM on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Redemption Christian Tabernacle, 11780 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, OH 45371.

