Fleck, Eleanor M.



Eleanor M. Fleck, age 87, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 30th, 1935, to Edmund and Evelyn Poitinger. Eleanor was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Lloyd Poitinger. Eleanor is survived by her one and only love, James Louis Fleck, with whom she shared a beautiful marriage for 68 years. The two of them never went to bed mad and always talked things through. Eleanor was also an amazing mother to five children. She was a talented cook who enjoyed collecting cookbooks and recipes throughout the years. She had a knack for knitting, crocheting, and was an avid sewer. Eleanor also enjoyed bowling, bingo and playing cards. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children Jeff (Marsha) Fleck, Randy Fleck, Cheryl (Chris) Davis, Beth (Joe) Harper, and Tim (Cindy) Fleck; grandchildren Jessica, Jeremy, Chelsea, Jacob, Abigail, Noah, Levi, Gabriel, Stacey (Nate), Luke (Erica), Jonathan, and Diana (Jim), and six great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family. The Visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:30am, Thursday, December 21st at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Springboro. Burial will follow in David's Cemetery, Kettering. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



