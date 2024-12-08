Flasher, Marjorie

Flasher (Hawkins), Marjorie Helen "Margie"



Miami Township, Ohio . Marge was born in Plattsburgh, NY, on Aug. 31, 1935, to the late Donald W. and Una T. (Wells) Hawkins. She is survived by her daughter, Katrina Smith (Neil) of Batavia, OH, son, Eric Flasher (Rhonda Baggett), of Miami Township, OH, and beloved granddaughter Courtney Smith, of Batavia, OH. Also survived by brother Thomas Hawkins (Dianne) of Abilene, TX, nieces Diane Buckner, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Suzanne Straus (Tom) of Springboro, OH, and Lee Ann Hawkins-Snelling (Terry) of Abilene, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harry T. Flasher, an infant sister, Willodine Hawkins, and brother, Donald E. Hawkins.



Marjorie passed away peacefully Nov. 26th following a stroke. She graduated from Middletown High School and Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, receiving a B.S. in Education. She began her teaching career in Germany at an Air Force school and travelled Europe extensively while Harry was serving in the U.S. Army. This sparked her love of world travel, and she eventually visited 83 countries.



Later she taught elementary grades at Miamisburg's Mound and Neff Buildings. She was a dedicated and loving educator and was called a "favorite teacher" by many.



She was a great neighbor, incredible friend, and caregiver to many. She excelled as a daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She embraced her children's in-laws and families with the same devotion she showed her own family. She had the remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcome and connected. She had a warm, genuine interest in people and developed relationships with all she met.



Being an avid reader, she was active in several book clubs including Miamisburg's Round Table. She looked forward to regular outings and meetings with high school friends, cousins, and teachers/co-workers. She spent hours outside tending to and enjoying her beautiful flower gardens and wildlife. Throughout her life she attended and supported her children's and granddaughter's activities through which she developed an interest and love for women's volleyball.



She supported the Miamisburg Historical Society, the Miamisburg Education Fund, the Miamisburg Community Foundation and many other charitable organizations.



She donated her body to the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program and requested no services. In honor of her memory, please consider a donation to the Miamisburg Schools Education Foundation or a charity of your choice. The family is planning a celebration of life for Marjorie and Harry Flasher sometime in the summer of 2025.



