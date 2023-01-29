FLASHER, Harry

FLASHER, Jr.,



Harry Thompson



88, Miami Township, passed away January 18, 2023.



Born in Ashland, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 1934, to the late Harry Flasher, Sr., and Mary Flasher (Stenz). He had one sister, Jayne Ellison. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Flasher (Hawkins), daughter, Katrina Smith (Neil), son Eric Flasher (Rhonda Baggett) and beloved granddaughter Courtney Smith. Also survived by niece Anne Ellison Seaman (Tom).



He loved Business, Accountancy, and Tax Law, all areas of study while a straight-A student at Miami University (where he met his wife). Upon graduation he became a Certified Public Accountant. Throughout his career he worked at Touche Ross, Inland Homes, Imperial House Hotels, and spent most of his career with his mentor Bob Kuhns and the Kuhns companies.



Growing up in Columbus he spent hours at the local firehouse developing a love of firefighting and public service, eventually leading to years of service as a volunteer firefighter. It was here that his interest in radios started; he was never without a police/fire scanner – often responding to local fires and offering traffic control and other assistance.



After college he served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. His wife joined him after her college graduation and together they traveled all over Europe. In their 66 years of marriage, they enjoyed visiting 83 countries.



He loved amateur radio (ham) and held the call signs W8KKF and AC8G. He was active in several clubs: DARA, MARA, SWODXA, and was a major contributor to the ARRL. A world class contester, he won several national and international radio contests, including the DXCC Century Club award (354 confirmed entities). He mentored an enormous number of hams and welcomed them to his home to use his station. He also organized many international radio trips and even helped improve emergency communications in Grenada.



Leading the effort to create a Civil Defense Emergency Communications vehicle he was pleased to use it to help with the 1969 Kettering tornado, was one of the first on scene at the 1974 Xenia tornado, and coordinated the effort to get four-wheel drive vehicles to deliver medicine and food during the 1978 blizzard. He organized parades, installed the first ham radio station at the Dayton Red Cross, coordinated communications at the hydroplane boat races, and created a high school football score reporting network.



Having video recording equipment, he taped performances of the Miamisburg High School Band and eventually developed an interest in Winter Guard International and Drum Corp International and regularly traveled to competition sites.



Most of all, he loved and enjoyed family. He took an active part in his children's and grandchild's activities (even into their adulthood) and shared in their passions.



He donated his body to the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program and requested no services. In the spirit of Harry's generosity over the years, please consider donating to a charity of your choice to celebrate his life.

