FLANNERY, Rufus

FLANNERY, Jr., Rufus



93 of Springfield, passed away March 23, 2021. He was born in Elliott County, KY, on April 2, 1927, the son of Rufus and Mima Flannery, Sr., Rufus had worked for William Bayley Company until they closed and later retired from Springfield Manufacturing. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, playing cards, gardening and watching westerns. Rufus was preceded in death by his parents; wife Wanda Flannery in 2018; sons Rick Flannery in 2017 and Tim Flannery in 2020; and several nieces and nephews. Rufus was the last of fourteen brothers and sisters. Survivors include his son Ron (Judy) Flannery;



seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and nephew Jimmy (Liz) Howard. Services to honor Rufus will be Saturday at Noon in the Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home with visitation starting at 11:00AM. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



