FLACK, Sr., Terry A.



74, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at home. He was born in Middletown on June 23, 1947, to



parents, Edward and Helen Christine (Martin) Flack. Terry had worked at Magnode for 30 years, retiring in 2001 and was a member of the International Association of Machinists (IAM). He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was affiliated with First Church of God. Terry is survived by his wife, Linda (Begley) Flack; son, Terry A. (Dr. Michelle) Flack, Jr.; daughter, Kristi L. (Dwayne) Mann; sister, Linda D. Mull; five grandchildren, Delaney



(Jordan) Hawthorne, Pedro Walters, Gunnar Evanson, Ethan (Alex) Mann and Brittany (Ryan) Randolph; four great-grandchildren, Melia Winkle, Riley Randolph, Micha Winkle; Lilly Winkle; and his longtime special friend, Nancy Frisby Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin Flack and Benjamin Flack; and his best 4-legged



companion, Sophie. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - the Humane Association of Warren County, 230 Cook Rd., Lebanon, OH 45036. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

