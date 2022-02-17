Hamburger icon
FITZPATRICK, Norman

Age 82 of Springboro, OH, fell asleep in death Monday, February 14th, 2022. He was surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith; his son, Timothy and wife Denise; daughters, Kellie and Heather; son, Andrew and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Miranda, Natalie and

Brendan.

He had served as an elder and was an active member of the Franklin Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Couch of Carlisle and her children; brother, Richard and wife Carol of Franklin and their children, Leonard "Junior" and his wife Betty of North Augusta, SC and their children.

A memorial service will be held via zoom on Saturday, February 19th at 2:00PM due to covid concerns.

Please join the family in remembering him by visiting the website, Anderson-fh.com to leave condolences or join the service virtually on zoom; meeting ID: 86098059719 and the password: norman.




