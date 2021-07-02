FISHER, Stephen L.



72, of Springfield, passed away June 30, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born February 19, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Frank and Faye Fisher. Steve's favorite pastime was watching television. He is survived by his loving companion of 26 years, Rebecca Evans and his dear friend, Mary Lou Rhodes. He was preceded in death by his



parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Steve's family would like to give special thanks to Neesey from Future Home Health Care and to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

