FISHER, Louann M.



Louann M. Fisher, 80, of Ross, Ohio, and formerly of Millbury, Ohio, passed away on August 12, 2022, after a long and bravely fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. Louann was born on February 6, 1942, to William T. and Mary A. Walters in Toledo, Ohio. After graduating from Lake High School in 1960, Louann worked at Heating Trades for several years and eventually went to work for her alma mater, Lake Schools. She had several secretarial roles, becoming the Secretary for the Superintendent for many years. She retired after 30 years of service in 1999. In 1960 Louann met Charles Fisher and enjoyed many years of camping, traveling the United States in their motor home, and enjoying their winter home in Palmetto Florida. After the passing of 'Chuck' in 2009, Louann enjoyed the next 11 years with Roger Iams. They traveled, went on cruises, and enjoyed winters in Florida. On June 22, 2019, she and Roger shared a beautiful wedding ceremony. Mom loved Roger's family where she was able to be Grandma. She and Roger attended numerous football games and wrestling matches cheering on her grandchildren. She and Roger also loved cheering on her beloved Ohio State Football team. She could often be found watching reruns of Ohio State victories on the Big 10 network all year long.



Louann was predeceased by her parents, husband Charles Fisher and daughter Holly Fisher. She is survived by her daughter, LeAnn M. Gaiser (David) siblings, William Walters (Madeline), Charles Walters (Shirley), Richard Walters (Barb), Mary Sue Claburn; along with many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road, Millbury, Ohio, Monday, August 15, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral services Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research.

