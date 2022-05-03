springfield-news-sun logo
FISHER, Edward L.

Age 87, of Troy, passed away on April 27, 2022. He was born on August 31, 1934, and was raised by Charles and Florence Abbott of North Hampton, Ohio. He was an avid train

lover, which led him to work on the White Water Valley Railroad after retiring from Tipp Machine & Tool and Mac Tools. He often took fishing trips up to Lake Erie, and he loved visiting Tennessee so much that he lived there for several years with his son, David. He was

preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia L. Fisher. He will be remembered by his children: Cheryl (Gene) Collier and David (Terry) Fisher; grandchildren: Briana (Ian) Hunter, Lyllia Collier, Will McGlone, and Dakota Fisher; 2 great-grandchildren: Oren and Elijah; sisters: Patricia Fisher, Nancy Roddy, and Diane (Willie) Watts; sister-in-law: Mary (Alvah) Parks; his faithful dog, Sammy; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Newcomer North

Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Following the service, he will be laid to rest with his wife at Casstown Cemetery. To share a memory of Edward or to leave a special message for his

family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

