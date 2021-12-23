FISHER, Charles

FISHER, Jr., Charles E.



73, of Julliette, GA, passed away on 12/22/21. He was born 7/19/1948 in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Charles E. and



Mariana Fisher.



He is survived by sisters Mary Lou (Charles Judd) Hauenstein, Barbara (Steve) Osborne, his cousin Tom Bell, who was like a brother, and many other cousins, 3 nieces and 3 nephews and 5 great-nephews.



A graduate of Middletown HS in 1966, He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a veteran of Vietnam War.



Chuck (as he liked to be called) had many good friends in GA, and considered it home.



He knew no stranger and was known for his kindness. He was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed being with his Blacksmith friends.



His family is thankful for David Woodberry, David Brinser and Brenda Torstenson and the countless other friends who helped him in his time of need.



Cremation is planned with Monroe County Memorial.

