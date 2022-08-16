FISCHER, Dona J.



Dona J. Fischer, 68, Columbus, OH, formerly of Indian Lake, OH, passed away, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Whetstone Care Center, Columbus, OH.



Dona was born on October 1, 1953, in Dayton, OH, a daughter of the late Donald J. and Edith "Edie" Miller Fischer.



Dona is survived by her sister, Judith (Christopher) Lang of Hilliard, OH, three nephews, Matthew Lang, Michael Lang, and Donald (Erin) Lang, and three great-nephew, Joseph Lang, Jameson Lang, and Julian Lang.



Dona was a 1971 graduate of Kettering Alter High School. She then went to Sawyer Business School and worked at EF MacDonald in Dayton and Carlson Marketing in Minneapolis, MN, for many years. She was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point, OH. In 2006, Dona completed her studies at Athenaeum of Ohio to become a lay pastoral associate. She served St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church as an associate lay minister retiring in 2018. Dona's greatest enjoyment and proudest moments was working with the youth ministry and CCD. She enjoyed traveling and taking cruises.



A memorial mass will be noon, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429 with visiting from 11-12. Inurnment will be in Dayton Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Dona's memory may be given to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.



Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at



www.shoffstallfuneralhome.com