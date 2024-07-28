Fippin, William Clinton



Dr. William Clinton Fippin, 94, passed away on April 8, 2024 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus, OH. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Church of the Master UMC, 24 N. Grove St., Westerville, OH. Visitation will begin at Noon followed by the service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association or your local Humane Society. You can view the complete obituary at the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, www.littletonandrue.com.





