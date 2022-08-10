FIORI, Sally Anne



Sally Anne Fiori, 79, of Dayton, peacefully passed away at Symphony at Centerville on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was born January 7, 1943, in Dayton, to the late George and Jeanette (Esterline) Bittle.



Sally enjoyed traveling, especially wintering in Perdido Key, Florida, with her husband. She loved the Dayton Ballet and had season tickets for many years. She was a big fan of Ohio State football, and liked fine dining, music, and reading.



The family would like to thank the staff of Symphony at Centerville and Hospice of Dayton for their loving care.



She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Frank Fiori; children, Chris (Julie) Wellbaum and Tony (Angie) Fiori; grandchildren, Steve, Sam, Sophia, Kennedey, and Kayden; many other family members and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Ramlow.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Newcomer Centerville (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral Service will follow beginning at 12:00pm. Her final resting place will be at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, Ohio.

