Fiora, Carl

Carl R. Fiora, 88, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from heart failure. He was surrounded by his loving children, grandchildren, and wife, Margaret, of 65 years. He was a pillar in the community and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His family continues to be inspired by his wonderful love for life and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. Carl was born in 1934 in Mingo Junction, Ohio to Italian immigrant parents, Mary and Angelo Fiora. He recalled his childhood fondly, and often told stories about his lively Italian family and his mother's incredible cooking. He attended Ohio State University and obtained a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He has since been presented with a Distinguished Alumnus Award. It was at Ohio State where he met his wife, Margaret Setterlin. Carl and Margaret started their family in Middletown in 1957, going on to have four children. Carl joined Armco's Middletown Works as a metallurgist in 1957. After military service with the U.S. Army, he returned to the Works and was promoted to Assistant to the Superintendent of the Blast Furnace at the Hamilton, Ohio plant in 1960. Four years later, he returned to Middletown as Assistant to the Superintendent of the Open Hearth. In 1966 he was named Superintendent of the Blast Furnace. He was promoted to Area Superintendent for the Blast Furnace and Coke Plant departments of the Middletown and Hamilton plants in 1969. He advanced to General Superintendent in 1970 and to Middletown Works Manager in 1974. He was transferred to corporate headquarters in April 1976 as Assistant Vice President-Corporate Strategy and was made Vice President-Eastern Steel Division in December of that year. In February 1978, he was named President of the Eastern Steel Division. He was named Area Vice President for the Manufacturing and Services Group for Armco Inc. in June 1983. This Group included the five International Divisions (Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America and Mexico) as well as the Midwestern Steel Division in Kansas City, the engineering and construction management firms which comprised the Professional Services Division, Construction Products Division and Armco Atlantic, Inc. He returned as President of the Eastern Steel Division in December of 1986 with the responsibility for the sales and operating functions of the carbon steel facilities at the Middletown Works and the Ashland Works. Carl R. Fiora was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Armco Steel Company, L.P. effective May 13, 1989. Armco Steel Company was a limited partnership between Armco Inc. and Kawasaki Steel Corporation, Tokyo, Japan. He retired in November, 1990. Post retirement, Carl and his wife traveled extensively. The pair enjoyed bike trips across Europe, and spent extended time on Sanibel Island, Florida. He enjoyed the opera, golfing, hosting family gatherings. and attending events for his children and grandchildren. Carl was civic minded, and lent his time and expertise to worthy community causes. He served as a trustee of First United Methodist Church, as a Director of United Way, as Director and Vice President of the Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Middletown Regional Hospital. He chaired the 1993 United Way Annual Fund Drive Campaign. Carl served as President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County from 2000 to 2005. He was Director of Russel Metals Inc., a steel processor in Canada and the United States. He was a member of the American Iron and Steel Institute, and was on the boards of First Financial Bank, First Financial Bancorp, Ohio Northern University, INROADS/Cincinnati, Inc. committee of IOO, Ohio State University College of Engineering, United Care Corporation, the Mount Pleasant Retirement Village, and the Middletown Community Foundation. Carl is survived by his wife, Margaret; sister, Dorothy Malvar; children, Chris (Linda) Fiora, Meg (Sandy James) Fiora & Jon (Holly) Fiora; grandchildren, Carissa Fiora, Rachael (Nick) Simon, Justin & Grace Fiora, Kinsey, Caden & Collin Fiora; and two great grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his son, Matt Fiora, who passed away in 2016. Carl was a genuine person who made anyone he met feel welcome and appreciated, strangers and family alike. He could find humor in any situation and was quick to make people laugh with his wit and openness.He brought joy to those who knew him. Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of his life, which will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Reverend Edward McNulty officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends prior to the service from 12:30 - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters Butler County, 1755 S. Erie Blvd, Suite D, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 - OR - Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main St., Suite 300, Middletown, Ohio 45042.


