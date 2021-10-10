FINLEY, Fortunata Mackrite Msaki Masika



Affectionally known as "Fortunate", born November 26, 1949, in Moshi Tanzania, East Africa, passed away on



October 1, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at St. Benedict Church, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Father Francis Tandoh officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to



THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com. Instead of flowers please make donations to Pink Ribbon Girls, Hospice of Dayton, or Maria Joseph Nursing Home.

