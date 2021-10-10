springfield-news-sun logo
X

FINLEY, Fortunata

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FINLEY, Fortunata Mackrite Msaki Masika

Affectionally known as "Fortunate", born November 26, 1949, in Moshi Tanzania, East Africa, passed away on

October 1, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at St. Benedict Church, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Father Francis Tandoh officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to

THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com. Instead of flowers please make donations to Pink Ribbon Girls, Hospice of Dayton, or Maria Joseph Nursing Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
ALPERT, Marcia
3
PETERS, Elizabeth
4
REID, JAMES
5
YOUNTS, Richard
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top