FINKE, Thomas L.



96, of Kettering, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 27 2022, at home surrounded by family. Tom was born on December 7, 1925, in Dayton to the late Herbert and Rose (Gosiger) Finke. He was preceded in death by his 3 brothers, Herb, Jim and Paul and his sister, Virginia (Finke) Zahn. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Betty (Frost) Finke, his 5 wonderful children, Tom (Mami Yamamoto) Finke, Mark (Marie) Finke, Mindy (Tom) Hemmelgarn, Julie Finke and Ellen (Mike) McCarthy, his 2 grandchildren, Jessie (Bryan) Fletcher and Chris (Kaylyn Fisher) Hemmelgarn and his great-granddaughter, Gemma Fletcher. Tom loved his God and his family. He was a people lover and an avid fisherman. He brought joy and laughter to everyone he met, and he will be deeply missed. In loving memory of Tom, contributions may be made to Chaminade-Julienne High School, 1-937-461-3740, www.cjeagles.org. Tom's family will receive friends on Monday, August 15 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 16 at 11:00am at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6666 N Springboro Pike. For details regarding the service or to share a special memory or leave a message for his family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

