Fink, Robert C.



Bob was born in Galion, Ohio to Annabelle (nee Todhunter) and Robert C. Fink, Sr. on April 12, 1931. He graduated from Galion High School where he played football, basketball, tennis and ran track for four years. He received his Bachelor of Science from Miami University of Ohio in 1953 and his MBA from Xavier University in 1960.



Upon graduation from Miami University of Ohio, Bob went to work for Procter & Gamble in many areas of the United States and overseas, including England. He was drafted in 1954 and served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was attached to the Army Corp of Engineers when he was at the Thule Air Base in Greenland from 1954-1955 before returning to Procter & Gamble in 1956. In 1970 he moved to Massachusetts, where he was the Controller for the camera division of Polaroid corporation in Cambridge. In 1979, Bob was selected to be Vice President of Corporate Affairs of the Acton Corporation in Acton, Massachusetts. In 1986, Bob joined the management directorate of Arthur D. Little in Arlington, Massachusetts as a Senior Consultant. This position took him to many businesses and countries all over the world.



Bob retired in 1994. A year later, he and Peggy moved to Cape Cod, East Orleans, MA, and enjoyed many happy years there entertaining family and friends. When his health began to decline, he returned to Oxford, Ohio with Peggy in 2014, near his alma mater of Miami University, to the Knolls of Oxford Retirement Community.



Bob is the beloved husband of Margaret (nee Sullivan) Fink, married April 8, 1978; previous spouse of Patricia (nee Moss) Fink, 1955-1977; loving father of their three children Thomas James (Fran) Fink, Carol Ann (J. Mark) Carlson and Janet Lynn Fink; cherished grandfather of T.J. Fink, Jake (Jessica) Carlson and Kyra (Rob) Fairley; dear brother of James (Ida) Fink; cousin of Suzanne Arcoleo; brother-in-law James (Kathleen) Sullivan; uncle of Elizabeth Sullivan, Julianna Pasquali, Kashinka (Jacob) Sullivan Guiser, Josephine Guiser, Timothy Guiser, Seamus Timothy Sullivan, Patrick Daniel (Amy) Sullivan and their daughter Maeve Sullivan.



A visitation for Bob will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 12 PM. Private family burial to be held at Dayton National Cemetery. www.paulryoungfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com