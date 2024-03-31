FINK, Joel



Joel Fink, 81, died in Saco, Maine on March 24, 2024 after a long illness. A resident of Hamilton, Ohio, for three decades before moving to nearby Oxford and then to Maine, he was an educator, philanthropist, and self-effacing man of integrity. Born Jan. 22, 1943, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Blanche and Ralph Fink, he grew up in Dorchester and Milton. As a boy he played baseball in the streets and was a diligent pupil at Hebrew school. Educated at Boston University and Harvard University, with a Ph.D. in philosophy, he was an assistant professor of education at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan in the 1970s. He then worked in several education positions, including as assistant superintendent at the Ross Local School District in Ohio, where he served for 9 years. Joel was known for his probing mind and sharp intellect. After retirement in 2002 he became a grant-writer, volunteer, and board member for local charities, including the Hamilton Community Foundation and Butler County United Way. He helped redevelop the Crawford Woods Arboretum and was on the boards of the Butler County Regional Transit Authority, the Great Miami Rowing Center, Hamilton Vision Commission, SELF (Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families), Greenwood Cemetery, and the Hamilton Tree Board. He was the 2008 recipient of the Janet Clemmons Award for his work with SELF. In 2014 he received the Hamilton Heritage Award for Outstanding Community Involvement from the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. He was described in these ceremonies as someone who was "perceptive, committed, (and) passionate." Joel loved running. One of his proudest achievements was completing the Detroit Free Press Marathon. He often ran, cycled and walked. He loved the ocean and the outdoors. He could play piano by ear. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, and as a young man once owned a Studebaker he called Herman. He visited every state in the U.S., and he and his wife, Doris Bergen, went as far as New Zealand and Indonesia in their world travels. Doris, his beloved wife of 39 years, preceded him in death in 2023. He had three stepdaughters, Ellen Creager (Chris Mengel) of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI; Holly Andrecheck (Ray) of Chicago; and Gail Burnett of Sandy Springs, GA. He also had 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, whom he visited on many trips around the country. He also leaves behind a much-loved brother, Alan Fink (Elaine) of Saco, ME, nephews Jeremy Fink of Portland, ME, Daniel Fink of Bedford, NH, and Stephen Fink of Belmont, MA, plus 1 great-niece and 6 great-nephews. Per his request, there is no funeral. He was interred at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Donations in his memory may be made to the Hamilton Community Foundation (www.hamiltonfoundation.org.) Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



