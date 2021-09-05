FINK, Jr., Cletus John "Butch"



Age 84 of Huber Heights, passed away on August 24, 2021. Cletus was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 20, 1937, to the late Cletus Sr. and Louise Fink. In addition to his parents, Cletus Jr. is preceded in death by his son, Steven Fink, and his brother, Kenneth Fink and Kenneth's wife, Patricia Fink. Cletus Jr. will be remembered by his sons: Douglas (Jill McCown) Fink and Michael Fink; grandchildren: Mikala Fink, Michelle (Chris) Beck, and Alex (Steven) Jackson; great-grandchild: Jett Beck; siblings: Robert (Patricia) Fink, Beverly Simmons, and Cheryl (Al) Van Schaik; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cletus retired from General Motors after 42 years, where he worked as a tool and die maker in the machine



repair shop. Cletus served in the Ohio Army National Guard as a young man, and he was on their rifle competition team that competed annually at the Camp Perry Shooting Championships. He later took up two-man team bass fishing with partners Bobby Adams, and later Gary Kaiser. They entered



numerous tournaments, starting in the early spring, through the summer, and into the fall. They competed for prize



money, and would travel up to 500 miles for a competition. After retirement, Cletus took up trap shooting again, after having enjoyed the sport as a young man. He shot in League Competition and numerous Open Shoots throughout the area, including Regional, State, and National Shoots. Cletus was elevated to the Ohio State Senior Trap Shooting team for a couple different years. He was a huge Ohio State football and a Cincinnati Reds baseball fan, and he loved to spend time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations in Butch's memory may be made to any Veteran organization of your choosing. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Firefighters Activity



Center, 3616 Needmore Rd, Dayton, where there will be



plenty of space for social distancing.

