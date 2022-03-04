Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Finfrock, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FINFROCK, William R.

William R. Finfrock was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He left this world surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 27, 2022, at age 85 in Paso Robles, California.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; his 2 Children Corrine and Kevin; son-in-law Allen; daughter-in-law Lisa; 6 grandchildren Jessica, Marlee, Tyler, Matthew, Michaela and Rebecca, and 8 great-grandchildren and his sister, Barbara O'Neal.

His greatest accomplishment was his family. He will be remembered for unwavering love and kindness. He will be dearly loved and missed by his family and friends beyond measure.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
NEWKOLD, Julia
3
DAVIS, Anne
4
ERWIN, JoAnn
5
WOOLUM, Fredrick
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top