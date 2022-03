FINFROCK, Steven L.



aka "Brother Steve" and "Frock" age 63 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Steve was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. The funeral procession will leave Sanner



Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton at 12 noon Wednesday, March 9, 2022, for the Dayton National Cemetery where graveside services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. with military honors. Steve will be missed by his family and friends.