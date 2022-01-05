FINFROCK, David Alan



73, of New Carlisle passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born April 14, 1948, in Troy, the son of the late Glen and Eda Finfrock. Dave was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He taught Agriculture at Tecumseh High School, was a long time Bethel Twp. Trustee and coached basketball at Tecumseh High School, Clark State and Urbana University. Dave was a husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, teacher, coach, friend, soldier, horseman, cattleman, township trustee and



occasionally a rascal. He was also very active in FFA, 4-H and the Clark County Fair. Dave is survived by his wife of 50 years Vivian Finfrock; children Sheryl (Michael) Schlosser, Charles (Jennifer) Finfrock and Daniel Finfrock; brother John



(Dorothy) Finfrock; grandchildren Tyler Schlosser, Taylor Lynne Schlosser and Mitchell Finfrock; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and students. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Finfrock. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4-7pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor Dave will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1:30pm at the



funeral home. Burial will follow at Medway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tecumseh High School FFA or Bethel Twp. Fire Dept., Clark County.



