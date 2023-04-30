Fields, Yvonne

Fields (Petree), Yvonne



Yvonne Fields, age 83 of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at her home. She was born June 15, 1939 in Fonde, Kentucky the daughter of the late Simon and Anna Petree. Yvonne was a member of the Spaulding Rd. Church of God. She was a strong Christian who loved dancing and cooking for her family. She was known for her fudge. She had a sharp sense of humor and loved being a mother and grandmother and will be missed. Yvonne is survived by her Son, John Charles (Judith) Fields Jr. aka. Shadow Stevens on Dayton/Cincinnati Radio; Brothers, Leon (Karen), Carl (Margie), Jean, Arlee; sister Mary; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John C. Fields Sr. of 48 years and 7 brothers and sisters. Funeral Service will be held 1:00PM, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. Visitation will be from 12:00PM till the time of the service at 1:00PM. Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

