FIELDS, Timothy W. "Tim"



Age 62, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, on Sunday, March 28, 2021, following an auto accident. He was preceded in death by his



parents, Ray and Charlene Fields and by a stepson, Jason



Cunningham. He was a US Navy veteran and he was employed by Bi-Mac as a welder. Tim is survived by his wife of 6 years, Kathy; daughters, Amanda and Diana; stepdaughter, Mary (Jeremy) Meredith; numerous grandchildren; sister, Karen (Dennis) Wright; brother, Eddie (Deborah) Fields, and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, a WALK-THRU visitation will be held 11-1 on Friday, April 2,



at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE,with service to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will



follow at Royal Oak, Brookville. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

