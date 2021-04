FIELDS, Sterling D.



Age 47, of Westchester, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Funeral service will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, April 21, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St.



Visitation 11am - 12pm.



Interment, Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.